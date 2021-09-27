Katherine Anne Gilliland-Kinkade “Kathy” sadly passed away shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, 2021.
She will rejoin her father Keith L. Kinkade, and her daughter Emily Anne in heaven.
Kathy was born in Billings on Sept. 3, 1970. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and the sarcastic sense of humor and quick wit she possessed. She always kept people on their toes and never let the chance for a good quip go to waste.
Kathy met her husband of 21 years, David, in Arizona in 1996, and had a wonderful son, Jacob, born two years later. They married in Billings on July 3, 2000.
She loved to hike and go for weekend thrill rides with their friends in the Arizona desert. They moved to Washington, then moved to Casper and joined David’s father in South Dakota for several more years before finally settling down in Billings.
Kathy is survived by her husband David Gilliland; son Jacob Gilliland; mother Diane Kinkade (Hansen); father-in-law David S. Gilliland; brothers Michael (Jacky), James (Linda), Keith (Carie), Richard (Jen); sisters Mary (Bob) Brink and Elizabeth (Tommy) Espinosa.
A vigil will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or angelhorsesmt.org, Angel Horse Inc., PO Box 20797, Billings, MT, 59104.
