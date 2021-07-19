Kirk Wayne Wiltsey, 60 of Cody passed away in Billings on July 15, 2021.
Kirk was born April 14, 1961 in Casper to Elmer and Yvonne (Hartman) Wiltsey. The family moved to Worland in 1971 when Kirk was 10 years old. Kirk spent his teenage years in Worland.
In 1985 while attending Octoberfest Kirk met Marva, who turned out to be the love of his life. They married in Hyattville on the 4th of July. The couple was married 30 years and raised four children. Although he did not drink coffee, he made Marvas a cup for her every morning. He worked on their house and in the yard always keeping busy.
He was a talented craftsman and made that his life’s work. He built decks, remodeled homes and was a custom cabinet builder. His work extended throughout the Big Horn Basin. His hobbies included camping, fishing, and enjoying family. He used his woodworking skills to build toys for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Tony. Those left behind and cherishing his memory include his wife Marva, parents Elmer and Yvonne of Worland, brother Rob of Gardendale, Texas, aunts Julie Ramirez of Worland and Nancy Schultz of Oakwood, Texas, children Eddie Massey of Evanston, Davonna Finch of Logan, Utah, Robby Brown of Powell, daughter Melissa Coppla of Mesa, Ariz., and 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As per Kirks wishes, a quiet family gathering was held at his parent’s home. Funeral and cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Veile Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.