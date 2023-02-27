Patricia Ann Panchison Frost passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2023.
Pat was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Pottsville, Pa., the second child of Portia Hadesty Panchison and Colonel Walter Panchison. She graduated from Tustin High School in 1965 and Westminster College in 1969, with a degree in education and a focus on special needs. Pat went on to pursue her master’s degree in education at the University of Utah.
Through shared acquaintances, Pat met Ned Christopher Frost of Cody and they were married in 1971. They were blessed with their two children, Jennifer in 1973 and Matthew in 1974. They moved to Iran in 1975, where Pat supported their two young children while Chris worked for Bell Helicopters. They returned to the states in 1978 and settled in Saugus, Calif., where Pat taught education for various Catholic and sectional schools. In 1985, they moved to Mesa, Ariz., where Pat worked throughout the Mesa Public School System as a teacher and administrator until 2011 when they both retired and moved to Cody.
Pat was an avid reader, dedicated to her children, grandchildren and her dogs, played bridge with various groups and enjoyed helping out in her community as needed.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chris Frost, her brother Scott Panchison, and her brother-in-law Jack Way. She is survived by her brother Clarence “Clancy” Panchison, daughter Jennifer Bower (husband Joe) of Cody, her son Matthew Frost (wife Meghan) of Gilbert, Ariz., and three grandchildren, Paige Bower, Eve Frost and Sarah Frost. She is also survived by sister-in-law Kathy (Clancy) Panchison and Pink Way of Cody, along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Park County Animal Shelter at 3 Arrow Ave, Cody, WY, 82414, or any local animal shelter or charity.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the warmer months this spring or summer where we can get all family safely together.
Cremation services are with Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
