Maxine C. Willden, 96, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
She was born in Clinton, Iowa, on Dec. 2, 1925, to Max and Katie Schultz Will. She was raised on the Iowa family farm and educated in Iowa and Minnesota.
Maxine met Don E. Willden at Valley Ranch and they were married in Billings on Nov. 7, 1955, and from then on, Cody was her home.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donna Lee and Jerry Lee Kenney; granddaughter Macy Lee Kenney; sisters Olga Will and Carolyn Will both of Iowa City, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son Edward and her parents.
Maxine loved nature and all that it had to offer, especially the mountains.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held per her request.
Should friends desire, memorials might be made to the Park County Library or a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences can be left on Maxine’s memorial page at Ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.