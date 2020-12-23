Alex Edward Walter Martin passed away Dec. 14, 2020, in Dubois, Wyo.
He was born Oct. 1, 1988, in Cody, where he was raised, wreaked havoc, and attended Cody High School at his convenience.
Alex loved competing in rock climbing events in his youth, at which he excelled. He also enjoyed playing paintball, camping, fishing, traveling and, most of all, a good crowd. His greatest satisfaction was lending a helping hand, and he was always more than willing to give you the shirt off his back.
A master chef in the kitchen, he loved to cook and aspired to have his own restaurant. He expressed himself best through his artwork, his tattoos and his piercings. His greatest joy was being an uncle to his two nephews, whom he would whisk away to the family cabin any chance he could, for often weeks at a time. His most recent accomplishment was potty-training his oldest nephew.
Alex is survived by his father Rick, his brother Brian (Caitlin), his sister Ricki, his nephews Ben and Luke, his Auntie Donna (Gene), and many more relatives and all his homies.
He was preceded in death by his mother Monica, his best friends Matt Pingel and Logan Wooten, and many others who left the party much too soon. He will see you guys in Brewhalla.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021. If you would like to make a donation in Alex’s name, please go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate.
