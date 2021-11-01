Bonney Jean Branam Wantulok passed away on October 20, 2021. Bonney was born to Ralph and Alice Branam on January 12, 1934. She spent her childhood years with her parents and brother, Gary, in Indiana and Wyoming.
Bonney married Harry Wantulok and together they raised their four children; Lee, Candy, John and Andy. She was an avid sports fan and faithfully cheered for the Cody Broncs, Wyoming Cowboys, LA Dodgers and Tiger Woods! She enjoyed supporting her kids in their after school activities. Keeping score at Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball games was a highlight of Bonney’s summers!
During the summers when her kids were young, they remember how much she enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking with them. She never lost her love of campfire coffee! Bonney LOVED baking and cooking and growing flowers. She was an excellent cook, but baking and sampling said baked goods seemed to be one of her favorite hobbies! The Game and Fish biologists and game wardens were often treated to their favorite pie on their birthdays! When her kids grew up and moved out of state, they could still count on getting their favorite cake sent to them on their birthday! She wrapped them in many layers of saran wrap and then padded them with popcorn! She was also known for the egg cartons she filled with her homemade chocolate peanut butter balls and then sent to all her kids and grandkids at Christmas!
One of Bonney’s granddaughters smiles as she remembers that her Grandma had a whole cabinet of Avon lipstick and always had the perfect color to match her outfit and accessories!
Bonney was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cody. For many years she sang in the choir and served in various areas of the church.
Bonney worked at the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for many years. She retired in May, 1994. Earlier in her life, she also worked as a telephone switchboard operator. There was also a time Bonney enjoyed being a local human-interest story reporter for the Casper Star Tribune.
Bonney spent the last few years living at the Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center. Her family is grateful for the care she received there.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, her husband, Harry in 2012, and her son, Andy, in 2003, as well as her son-in-law, Mark Farwell. Survivors include her son, Lee (Allison), daughter, Candy, and son, John (Susie). She also leaves behind grandchildren Carly, Blair, Kellen, Adrienne, Erin, and Kobi as well as great granddaughters Jordan, Kalia and Berkleigh.
A private family celebration will be held in honor of Bonney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.