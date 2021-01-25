Crystal Rose Mortimore, an angel among us, left this world on Jan. 14, 2021.
Crystal was born Sept. 7, 1971, to Carol and Floyd Hellyer in Cody. Crystal Mortimore at the age of 49 was called home to help God with the Little Ones in Heaven. From a young age she always took care of the children and animals around her.
Crystal had a gift of spreading sunshine and happiness to those around her, she never met a stranger. Crystal wanted to be surrounded by children; she always said it kept her young and helped her feel alive. Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.
Crystal is survived by her husband Rod Mortimore, son Joseph Solberg, daughter Breanna Thompson, son TJ Thompson, daughter Kirsten Mortimore and daughter Jamie Mortimore. Her mother Carol Hellyer Baker, stepfather Danny Baker, brother Timothy Hellyer, two grandsons, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as the many, many others that she considered her brothers, sisters, sons, daughters and grandkids. She loved you all!
She was preceded in death by her infant son Evan Solberg, her father Floyd Edward Hellyer, and her grandmother Anita Kopp.
Funeral services will be at the LDS Church on Wyoming Avenue on Jan. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., with graveside services to follow.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help defray funeral costs. Any questions please contact Joseph Solberg through his Facebook page.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
