It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Rowena G. Cochran, daughter of Jack and Edwina Harrison. She passed away after a battle with lymphoma on May 1, 2021 in Cody.
She is survived by her three children: Steven Cochran, Scott Cochran and Idella Gayle Wright.
Rowena started life in Woodward, Okla., on June 20, 1937. Early on, her family moved to California. As a young adult, she met and married her soulmate Lenhart Cochran. Together, they built a wonderful life together full of many adventures and lots of laughs. They dedicated their lives to Christ and family. She was an amazing mother and wife.
In retirement, Rowena and Lenhart moved to Cody. Rowena was an active member of the Powell Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved her church family. Rowena was full of humor and loved to coordinate parties and get-togethers. She and Lenhart took numerous trips in their motor home visiting every state of the Union except Hawaii. In all, Rowena traveled to five out of the seven continents including Antarctica. She loved photographing Wyoming wildlife and scenery. Much to her delight, her pictures were often published in the Enterprise.
A memorial service led by Pastor John Delinger will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Powell on Monday, May 10, at 11 a.m. The address is 1350 North Gilbert Street in Powell. All are welcome to join the fellowship dinner following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to the International Children’s Care, P.O. Box 820610, Vancouver, WA, 98682-0013.
Condolences can be sent to the family on Rowena’s memorial page at ballardfh.com.
