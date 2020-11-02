Robert “Bob” Karl Swanson died on Oct. 26, 2020, at Cody Regional Health, surrounded by his loving family.
He died of complications from two strokes. He was able to come home for one month after spending six months in several hospitals.
Bob was born on Sept. 5, 1948, in Red Wing, Minn., to Neil and Beverly. They raised him and his two brothers, James and Richard and his sister Sue on the family farm in Ellsworth, Wis.
He graduated from high school in 1966, then attended college for three years earning two bachelor’s degrees in marketing and agriculture.
He had a set of twins, Bobby and Jenny during his first marriage. After his divorce he moved to Cody in 1979. He managed the Montgomery Ward automotive department when he met the love of his life Sherie Shellenberger in 1980. They got married June 13, 1981, in Billings. They had a loving marriage for 39 years and raised their two sons Jeremiah and Jonathon “John.”
Bob had many jobs during his life: selling crop insurance, managing his own co-op, fireman in Ridgeland, Wis., deputy sheriff in Rock Springs, working at KZMQ radio station, having his own TV station, Rob-Art Inc. He worked as the Emergency Management Coordinator for Park County for seven years. His final job was at Kmart, where he also played Santa Claus until he retired for health reasons.
Bob was a 32-year member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, where he was a Past President, Secretary, Trustee and Past State President. He was also on several first-place International Ritual Teams. He was also a third-degree Mason for 40 years and an Elk member 10 years. He loved singing and dancing with his friends, playing and calling bingo, and gambling with his family. Bob was a diehard Packer fan and watched football every Sunday. He also loved hunting, fishing and prospecting for gold.
Bob is survived by wife Sherie, sons Jeremiah (RaeLee), John, Rob Gillespie, grandchildren Ian and Mason, brothers James (Gwen) and Richard (Jane) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Beverly, sister Sue and daughter Jenny.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, luncheon to follow at the Elks. In respect to the family, sick, and elderly, masks are required during the service.
