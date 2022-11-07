LoraLee Brooks passed away suddenly on Oct. 25, 2022, at the West Park Hospital due to complications from a recent health event.
LoraLee Floyd was born on Sept. 4, 1958, in Casper to Leonard Wallace (Wally) Sr. and Lorraine Belle (Morrison) Floyd. She completed their family which already included her three older brothers Leonard Jr., Alan and Kim. She was affectionately called “Mouse” by her family.
Her father Wally moved the family to Douglas in 1959 where she attended a few years of grade school and then in 1968 the family moved from Douglas to Cody, where they decided to stay permanently.
LoraLee completed the remainder of her schooling in Cody and eventually graduated from Cody High School in 1976.
LoraLee married Roy Becker in 1977 and in 1978 their daughter Jessica was born. Roy, LoraLee and Jessica moved to Laramie in 1980 and although LoraLee and Roy later divorced, they stayed in Laramie and LoraLee worked for many years for the INSITU Corporation.
She eventually decided to move back to Cody in the late 1990s, where she worked for the next 30 years for a few different companies including KB Nelson Construction, Harry Jackson Studios, Cody Paint & Body and C. Edward Webster II before finally retiring in 2021.
On May 5, 2012, she married Ron Brooks at Pahaska Teepee Resort.
She is survived by her husband Ron Brooks; her daughter Jessica Jakubowski (Greg) and her four grandchildren Geneva, Edana, Indigo and Traijyn Jakubowski and one great-grandchild, all of Green River; her two brothers Alan Floyd (Patricia) of Powell and Kim Floyd (Sheri) of Cheyenne and her sister-in-law Della Floyd of Sequim, Wash., as well as numerous members of her extended family and a myriad of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Wallace (Wally) Floyd Sr., her mother Lorraine Belle (Morrison) Floyd, her oldest brother Leonard Wallace Floyd Jr., her nephew Christopher Alan Floyd, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
At Loralee’s request, no services will be held. She wished to be cremated and her ashes will be scattered at a later date.
Memorials may be sent in Loralee’s memory to the Park County Animal Shelter at 3 Arrow Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
Memories and condolences can be left on LoraLee’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
