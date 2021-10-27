James ‘Jim’ Lynn Everard, Sr.

Jesus welcomed James Lynn “Jim” Everard, Sr. of Billings, Mont., into His presence on Aug. 22, 2021.
Jim is a former resident of Cody, and member of the Cody Assembly of God. He worked as a computer programmer/systems analyst for Husky Oil from 1959-1984, Flying J until 1988, and retired in 1999 from the City of Everett, Wash.
Jim was born in Hettinger, N.D. to Wilfred and Arline Everard, reared in Missoula, Mont. after a move during the Great Depression. He is a graduate of University of Montana (1959), an Army Veteran of the Korean War (53-55), and a faithful follower of Jesus.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Billings, his former wife, Pat of Spokane, Wash., their children: Bryan (Cheryl) of Spokane; Terry (Alison) of Sundance, Wyo.; Lynn (Leslee) of Missoula; Scott (Sherri) of Hamilton, Mont.; and Janice (Chad) Clark of Spokane; four granddaughters, six grandsons; seven great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson (on the way!)
Celebration of his life will be held on his 89th birthday, Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Parkhill Church, 1707 Parkhill Dr. in Billings, 59102.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkhill Church, or Glacier Bible Camp (for the purchase of a new computer) c/o: Montana Ministry Network, 2147 Overland Ave, Suite 100, Billings, MT 59102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.