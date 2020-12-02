Bernard Peter Majusiak, 70, of Cody, died at his home on Dec. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Bernie was born March 15, 1950, to Barnard and Emily Majusiak in Malta, Mont. He was the fourth of 11 siblings. He joined the Navy in 1968 and retired in 1993. Through his naval career, he grew very fond of being at sea.
Bernie married Katie McNulty on Aug. 17, 1974, in London, England. They retired to Cody, where Katie preceded him in death in 1996.
In 1999, Bernie reconnected with an old pen-pal, Cathy Rogers. They were married on March 15, 2003, and have been inseparable ever since. Bernie always said that he was lucky to have two great women in his life, but Cathy says that they were very lucky to have him.
Bernie was a fourth-degree Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, an organization that he was actively and proudly involved in. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a past member of the Optimists Club.
Bernie is preceded in death by his first wife Katie, his parents, his brother Steve and his sister Margaret.
He is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Debbie (Mike) Krank, daughter Jamie (Tommy Martin) Webb; grandchildren Jessyca Carter, Victoria Krank, Bryan Webb and Brianna Webb; siblings Marie (Mickey) Allen, Patricia Stibolt, Fred (Kathy) Majusiak, John Majusiak, Chris (Kristen) Majusiak, MariLu (Bob) Waugaman, Kristina (John) Stauffer, and Michael Mieyr; sister-in-law Jeannie Majusiak, brother-in-law Tom Paulmann, Sr.; niece Ashley Majusiak, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Rosary services will be offered at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. Memorial Mass will follow at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will then follow at Riverside Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
