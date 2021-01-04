Katherine Elizabeth Lambert, 91, passed away peacefully Jan. 3, 2021, at the Cody Regional Long Term Care Center in Cody.
She was born March 6, 1929, in Colorado to Frederick Martin and Katherine Foos. She was introduced to the love of her life, Loyd Lambert, in 1947. They were married Oct. 31, 1948, in Torrington. They moved to Cody in 1954. They had six children and had a long happy marriage until Loyd passed in 1988.
Katherine was happiest and most remembered for her customer service in numerous employment positions within Cody. She and her sister Molly turned their love of baking into a business. They had a cafeteria within Marathon.
Family was most important to Katherine, whether that was her siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or nieces and nephews. She would go to great lengths to ensure their happiness. She was well-known among family and friends for her fridge full of pop and candy. She didn’t know what a small piece of cake meant.
Those who preceded her in death were her parents, husband Loyd, four brothers, six sisters, grandson Michael Shotts and granddaughter Anita Burgess.
Survivors include her sister Ruth (Chuck) Medina, children Sharon (Alan) Shotts, Beverly (Darrell) Flowers, Betty Jo Burgess, Dale (Judy) Lambert, Kathy Schooner and Shawna Jackson; grandchildren Stephanie Ivie, Nyuki Shotts, Tammy (Mike) Torczon, Shane (Tanya) Flowers, Amanda (George) Bogan, K.C. Schooner, Lark Schooner, Tiffany Jackson; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.
Condolences can be sent on Katherine’s page at BallardFH.com.
