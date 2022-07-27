Michelle Leigh (Edgmond) Decker died July 23. She was born April 1, 1970, to Richard and Roxy. She attended Cody schools. Her early years were spent learning the thrill of building a cabin where Michelle and her sister, Marci, spent countless hours peeling logs, learning carpentry and playing in the forest.
Michelle attended Cody High School where she was an exceptional volleyball and basketball player. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin playing horseshoes, trekking to mountain lakes, and spending endless hours with Kim, Debbie, Necole and Elizabeth.
After graduating in 1988, Michelle attended college at MSUB in Billings. Later, she met her husband, Virgil (Buzz) Bickler. They were married in 1990. Two years later, they were blessed with a little angel named Mikayla Rene, who took over the household.
During her professional life, she worked as an accountant at Mutual of Enumclaw and later also became office manager. While at Mutual, she was able to take Kayla and her Grandma Roxy to various places while she attended meetings, like Disney World and Washington, D.C.
Michelle moved to Billings in 2008 to be closer to family and friends. She reconnected with Dick Decker, the love of her life. As she grew older, she enjoyed antiquing and displaying them in the perfect design. Her collection included family heirlooms; this was a love she shared with her father. Michelle loved her Yorkies, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. When they could, Michelle and Dick rode their motorcycle through the mountains and often to Sturgis.
Michelle is survived by her love, Dick Decker, daughter, Kayla, sister, Marci, parents, Richard and Roxy Edgmond, and beloved Yorkie, Olivia.
The family will be having a private service.
