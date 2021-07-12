Edith Aloa Vehnekamp entered paradise on June 30, 2021.
She was born July 15, 1929, in Laramie to Walter and May Hittle Trumbull. Edith lived her entire life in Wyoming with the exception of a short time in Colorado.
In 1949, Edith married William Vehnekamp and enjoyed many adventures with him for 51 years until his death in 2001. To this union were born two daughters, Sharlene and Terri.
Edith’s fondest memories were her days spent up Fishhawk Creek on the North Fork of the Shoshone River. She wore the hat of camp cook during hunting season and spent much time on the creek with her fly-fishing pole in hand. She was a remarkable tenacious woman when times were challenging. We shall miss her spitfire personality.
She is survived by her daughters Sharlene (George) Stone of Butte, Mont., and Terri (Debi Reiter) Vehnekamp of Ankeny, Iowa; stepson Billy Ray (Debbie) Vehnekamp of Mandeville, La., and several grandchildren.
Her husband Bill, brother Clarence Christensen, stepson Elmer Vehnekamp and stepdaughter Alice Buhl preceded her in death.
As per her wishes, there will be no service.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Edith’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
