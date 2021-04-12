Howard Mark Woods of Eugene, Ore., passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, at the age of 92.
Howard was born in Wheatland on May 18, 1928. He was raised in Cody until the age of 15 when his family moved to Springfield, Ore. Howard graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1946.
Following high school, Howard joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and the Atlantic Theater. He received the Victory Medal, the American Defense Medal and the Navy Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Howard attended barber college in Portland, Ore., and became a master barber. He owned and operated Oakway Barbershop for more than 40 Years.
In 1958, Howard met and married Antionette “Toni” Rich. Together they raised three children: Laurie, Larry and Sue. They were married 58 years and enjoyed many adventures until Toni’s passing in 2017.
Howard was active in the Masonic Lodge. He was a Past Master, McKenzie River Lodge No. 195, Eugene; a District Deputy Grand Master AF & AM, Grand Lodge of Oregon 1990-1995; a 33 Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Personal Rep SGIG in Oregon and Valley Chairman and Secretary Eugene Scottish Rite Bodies.
Howard was also a piper in the Eugene Highlander Bagpipe band for 50 years.
Howard is survived by his children, Laurie (Jon) Ricket, Larry (Michell) Woods, Sue (Karl) Wieseke; grandchildren Andrea Ricket-McAllister, Andrew (Lisa) Ricket, Mallory (Marcos) Noriega and Zachery Woods; great-grandchildren Megan, Peter and Shannon McAllister, and Hunter Ricket. He is also survived by his sister Janice Rowe of Creswell, Ore.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife Toni, parents Mark Woods and Grace Kreins, and his brother Corky Woods.
A small graveside service was held March 23, 2021, at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. The guestbook may be signed at musgroves.com.
