Barbara J. Troxel, 87, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Barbara was born April 30, 1935, in Arcadia, Kan., to Edward and Thelma Walker, and moved to Powell with her family at the age of 11.
Barbara graduated from Powell High School in 1953 and continued her education at Billings Business College. She began her career at Husky Oil Company in Cody, Wyoming, and worked until she met the love of her life, Delbert Troxel. Delbert and Barbara married on March 10, 1957, in Cody, and started their family shortly thereafter, having five children.
Barbara was quite active in her church and especially loved working with children. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and taking care of her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Wesley.
Barbara is survived by her husband Delbert, and her children RayeAnne (Tye) Lund, Jeri (Greg) Domson, Kerry (Geoff) Roberts, Scott Troxel, and Troy (Anna) Troxel, her brother Eugene (Helen) Walker, as well as 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, 3616 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, with a viewing starting at noon. Graveside service immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, with a reception to follow back at the church.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at 3010 11th Avenue North, Billings, MT, 59101.
