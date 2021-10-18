John Anthony Leonetti, at the age of 93, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 12, 2021, with his wife and daughters at his side.
John was born in Sharon, Pa., to Sandi and Mary (Durisko) Leonetti. He was the oldest child and enjoyed being the big brother to Michael, the late Ronald, Rose Marie and the late half-sister Mary.
He joined the Navy after graduating from Fordson High School in Dearborn, Mich. As a Korean War Veteran, he was proud to have had the honor to serve his country.
John married the love of his life, Arlene Rapp, after his service days ended. They were together for 71 beautiful years. They had six daughters (two sets of twins) Gloria, Christine (Robert), Elaine (Stephen), Patricia (Cory), Kathleen (the late Mitch) and Tina (Jesse). He was blessed with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He moved to Wyoming more than 50 years ago and has called Cody his home ever since.
A special thank you to our dear friend, Father Vernon Clark, for his friendship and love throughout the years. John always considered him family as well as his spiritual leader.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice.
The memorial service originally planned for Wednesday, Oct. 20, has been postponed due to illness in the family. Updated services will be announced shortly.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
