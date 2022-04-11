Valerie Louise Robischon Cresswell (formerly Bennett), 78, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away on March 24, 2022, in her home with family.
She was born June 24, 1943, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., a daughter of the late Robert E. Robischon and Josephine Augusta Robischon (Hermann). Valerie graduated from Waterville High School in Waterville, N.Y.
Over the years she worked retail for clothing stores with her favorite working at Wayne’s Boot Shop in Cody.
In 1963, she married Jon Philip “Phil” Bennett, with whom she had her son David and daughter Deborah. They owned the former D&D Oil Company in Clinton, N.Y., where she was the secretary. In 1993, she married Charles Stephen “Steve” Cresswell of Clinton, and they moved to Wapiti. They enjoyed wintering in Tuscon, Ariz., and Rockport, Texas.
After Steve’s passing in 2013, she moved to Chandler, to be with her daughter’s family and spent summers in Sherrill, N.Y., with her son’s family. While in New York she attended Plymouth Alliance Church and volunteered with the Summer Bible camp and at the KEYS Program.
While in Arizona, she attended Grace community church and she did volunteer work at Gracie’s in Tempe, Ariz. Valerie made lifelong friends with everyone she met. She loved sewing, baking, garage “sailing” and spending time with family and friends.
Valerie was very involved in racing from scoring at tracks, painting advertising signs, administrative work and even got behind the wheel to drive once in a while. She was a member of the NASCAR Racing Wives organization, the Eastern Star Crystal Chapter No. 188 O.E.S., and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law David and Colleen Bennett of Sherrill; her daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Joseph Butler of Chandler; four grandchildren Michael Bennett and his wife Brittany, Austin Butler, Andrew Bennett and his fiancé Harley Benware and Alison Frantz and her husband Caleb; six great-grandchildren, Autumn Butler, Elijah, Logan and Penelope Frantz and Charles and Theodore Bennett; her sister Diane Irvine; niece Melissa Schreiber, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
She will be buried at her family plot in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Alliance Church in Sherrill in June (details to follow). In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice.
