Robin Martin Weiss died peacefully in her sleep on August 3rd, 2023. She was born August 4th, 1947, in New York City to Robert Wesley Martin Jr and Virginia Uihlein Martin. Robin was raised in Brookville, Long Island and attended the Greenvale School. In high school, she was one of the rare 5 1/2 day boarders at Miss Hewitt’s school in New York City.
After boarding school, Robin attended Bennett College in Millbrook, NY and later received a degree from the New York School of Interior Design.
In 1969, she married William Dwight Weiss (Bill) and they had a very loving and wonderful marriage for over 52 years. They briefly lived in Cove Neck and then moved to Beirut, Lebanon (70-72) to pursue Bill’s career. Here, Robin was deeply involved teaching kindergarten at the American School.
Robin had a strong love for the West, which was fostered by yearly summer trips to Elkhorn Ranch in the Gallatin Valley, Montana. Her passion for the West was one of the main impetuses for the family leaving Oyster Bay, Long Island and moving to Cody, Wyoming in 1976.
In Cody, Robin helped launch the Art program for the Cody Public School system. She was deeply involved with the Buffalo Bill Historical Center. In addition, Robin edited/authored a cookbook called the Great Entertainer, created the Patron’s Ball, which still is the leading fund raiser for the Museum, and helped install the Fredrick Remington studio. Robin broadened her culinary experiences by launching a restaurant called Temptations that was accompanied by an adjacent health food store. She put her design degree to work buy opening a design store called Cabin Fever.
In 1988, Robin’s family moved to Jackson, Wyoming. She focused her attention on Equestrian riding and built and managed Spring Creek Equestrian Center, one of the preeminent riding facilities in the Rockies. Spring Creek Equestrian Center became a huge part of Robin and Bill’s life where they created a riding community, made many friends along the way, started an amazing Combined Training Event, and helped to continue Robin’s love of riding.
Robin is proceeded in death by her husband Bill Weiss (2021) and is survived by her two children, Katrina Ryan, (Brandon) and Billy Weiss, (Jean), and her six grandchildren, Hagen, Alex, Billy, Olivia, Charlie, and Maddie.
She served on the boards of Jackson Hole Community School, Bennett College, Pony Club of America, and the Yellowstone Art Center. Robin was a member of the Colony Club in New York, The Palm Beach Bath and Tennis Club in Florida, Gulfstream Club in Florida, Piping Rock Club in Long Island, 3 Creek in Jackson Wy, and Seawanhaka Yacht Club in Center Island, New York.
Robin was still “in the saddle” right up to her death, as she would occasionally visit the Jackson Therapeutic Riding Program as a participant. Family are asking that donation be made in her memory to Jackson Hole Therapeutic Riding (www.jhtra.org).
