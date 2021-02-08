LaVeta “Ann” Wafer, 88, of Cody, died peacefully at her home at Thomas the Apostle Center on Feb. 4, 2021.
Ann was born in Clodine, Texas, on Aug. 12, 1932, and was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Cody for 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter Darlene Wafer, dear long-time friend Mary Kauwell, and extended family, which includes Judy Kauwell, Lynn Parker and Jimmy Douglas.
Memorial services will be at Christ Church Episcopal on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in Christ Church Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, P.O. Box 1718, Cody, WY, 82414.
Condolences to Ann’s family can be sent on her page at BallardFH.com.
