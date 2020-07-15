Laura Ann Hall (born Laura Ann Hulet) died on July 10, 2020.
She was born March 8, 1962, to Clifford Jay Hulet and Crystal Ann Neary in San Jose, Calif. She spent her early childhood with her mom in Sacramento and then the latter half of her childhood with her sister Betty.
She had her first child, Kristina, when she was 20. She spent her 20’s working at a donut shop and taking trips to Santa Cruz as often as possible. Katie and Jason were born soon after.
She first came to Wyoming in the mid ’90s when the family moved next door to Ed and Rita Farmer in Meeteetse and then finally settled in Cody in 1998. She met the love of her life, Dana, in 2000, and she “adopted” his four kids.
Laura was put on this earth to be a mother. Her family was her world. She never missed a single band concert or graduation. She took care of anyone who needed help and loved to feed people. Most of her free time was spent in the kitchen where, when she baked more than Dana could eat, she’d ship the extras to the kids or give it to friends and start baking for her dog Chance.
Friends and family will always remember her homemade jam that she’d gift to those who were special to her or warm fresh cinnamon rolls she’d personally deliver on Christmas Eve. Shopping was her favorite and she always loved a good sale. She touched many lives and her bright light will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing she finally gets to hold Kristina again.
Laura is survived by the love of her life Dana S. Knight, her children Katie (Kile) Gwaltney, Jason (Vi) Pham, Johnathon (Meghan) Knight, Anthony (Vanessa) Brown, Megan (Phil) Clark, Tehya Knight, her sisters June (Matt) Saxbury and Betty Hulet, as well as her moms Crystal Neary and Diana Knight, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina Gevara and her dads Clifford Hulet and Roscoe Knight.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 215 Robert St. in Cody.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Park County Animal Shelter or to the Cody Bronc band. Checks can be mailed to Cody Bronc Band, P.O. Box 2534 in Cody.
