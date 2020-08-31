Daniel Clarence & Marion Elizabeth Bieske

Daniel Clarence Bieske I of Cody died Aug. 7, 2020, at his home after a long illness.
Dan was born April 13, 1942 to Catherine (Wekwert) and Edmund Bieske in Alpena, Mich. He was a great handyman, which included construction, electrical plumbing, sewing and car mechanics.
Marion Elizabeth Bieske of Cody died Aug. 25, 2020, in her daughter’s home after a heart attack from a broken heart.
Marion was born to Viola (Arntfield) and James Isaacson April 18, 1945. She was lovingly raised by Jim’s cousin, Paul Isaacson and his wife Naoma. Marion worked up to the age of 71 as a CNA.
Marion met Dan at the age of 15. They raised separate families with Dan having five children: Danny, Tommy, David, Cathy and Christy. Marion raised Tina and Tom. They joined their families on Nov. 17, 1990, experiencing love for each other that was undeniable.
They were preceded in death by their sons Thomas Bieske, David Bieske and Tom Gutkowski.
They are survived by their children: Tina (Gary) Gasser, Daniel (Marcie) Bieske II, Cathy (David) Schissler, Christy (Todd) Chambers and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
By their wishes, there will be no services. They will always be remembered by their devotion to each other, family, and their many dogs.
Condolences to the family can be sent at BallardFH.com.
