Verene Ann Kelly, 87, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021 at Trillium House in Marquette, Mich.
In lieu of cards, flowers, etc., she would want everyone to just play a game of Scrabble in her honor (Yahtzee in a pinch) with a loved one, and toast her with ‘just a few little swigs’ of beer.
