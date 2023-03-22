John Linebaugh, 67, of Clark, passed away at his home on March 19, 2023.
A public visitation will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., with a private family visitation from 6-7 p.m.
Graveside services will be held at the Bennett Buttes Cemetery in Clark on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Levi Robinson. A reception will then be held at the Clark Pioneer Recreation Center.
A full obituary will be published.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.