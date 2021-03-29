Robert C. Mueller, born Nov. 24, 1938, and died Jan. 17, 2021.
Robert leaves behind two sons; Andrew and Blaze and a cherished end of life partner of the past 30 years; Rosemary Steinhousen; also his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all whom he loved with all his heart.
He was known for his laughter, humor, love of life and sense of adventure. He had so many different adventures that it would be impossible to list them all.
All that knew him loved him. Robert will be missed by all who knew him.
Thanks to all his family and friends in his time of need. Your love and friendship were the driving support for him.
One final bit of advice:
“Do not burn yourself out.
Be as I am – a reluctant enthusiast ... a part-time crusader, a half-hearted fanatic.
Save the other half of yourselves and your lives for pleasure and adventure.
It is not enough to fight for the land it is even more important to enjoy it.
While you can.
While it is still there.
So get out there and mess around with your friends, ramble out yonder and explore the forests, encounter the grizz, climb the mountains.
Run the rivers, breathe deep of that yet sweet and lucid air, sit quietly for a while and contemplate the precious stillness, that lovely, mysterious and awesome space.
Enjoy yourselves, keep your brain in your head and your head firmly attached to your body, the body active and alive, and I promise you ... this much I promise you, this one sweet victory over our enemies, over those desk-bound people with their hearts in a safe deposit box and their eyes hypnotized by desk calculators.
I promise you this, you will outlive the bastards.”
Adopted from Edward Abbey
Services will be held April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bennett Butte Cemetery in Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.