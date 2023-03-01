Keith “Jr” Roderick Koehler II, 39, of St. Peter, Ill., passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. in Wyoming.
Keith was born May 6, 1983, in Vandalia, Ill., the son of Keith Koehler I and Lillian J. Seago. He was the owner/operator of his own trucking business.
He was a member of the St. Peter Fire Department, loved to ride his motorcycle and to be outdoors, liked to travel, and liked being with his kids and being a dad. Keith could fix anything. He enjoyed socializing with other people and was always being asked to fix something for someone.
Keith was a very giving person and would do anything for anybody. He was a very devoted husband. He will be missed.
He is survived by his parents of Loogootee, Ill.; wife Dessie Koehler of St. Peter, children Forest Koehler of St. Peter, Elizabeth Koehler of Watson, Ill., Angelina King of Watson, Ill., Dale Reece Horath of St. Peter, and Alaska Horath of St. Peter; brother, Ken Berg (wife Amanda) of Wright’s Corner, Ill.; sister, Krisandra Judd of Farina, Ill..
Keith was preceded in death by a son Nathan Horath.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Peter, Illinois, with a one hour viewing prior to service. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Pagel Funeral Home in St. Peter. The family strongly request memorials be made to the St. Peter Fire Department instead of flowers.
Online condolences may be expressed at Pagelfuneralhome.com.
