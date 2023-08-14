In loving memory of Stephen Alan Kidd, February 27, 1956-June 21, 2023, who passed away suddenly at home.
Stephen is survived by Vivian Kidd; children, Sylvia Kidd, Steve Kidd Jr.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Kidd Sr. (Candy), Michael Kidd (Steve’s caregiver); sisters, Melody Cunningham (Shelby) and Melanie Brock (Steve); nieces and nephews, Larry Kidd Jr. (Katlin), Jessica Gimmeson (Jason), Angela Nelson (Devin), Melissa Maier (Gabe), and Shelby Cunningham Jr. (Crystal). He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruth Joan Kidd, and his long time partner Sharon Brown.
Stephen graduated from Sheridan High School in 1975. He was a state champion wrestler in high school. He worked for Hydro Equipment for nine years (a swimming pool business in Denver). He served in the Navy for five years (USS Arkansas).
He loved camping, fishing, four-wheeling and spending time with family.
A service will be held on August 21, 2023 at noon at Riverside Cemetery, section 16.
