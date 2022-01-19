Marilyn Mae (Truitt) Husman, the middle of five children of Fern Agnes (Ekis) and Corwin William Truitt, was born on April 13, 1934 in Sheridan, Wyo. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1953, she met Edward Lee Husman. On June 6, 1954, Marilyn and Ed were joined in matrimony in Sheridan.
While raising their children, Marilyn held the titles of: Army wife, baseball, cheer and gymnastics mom, as well as 4H and Job’s Daughters leader. She worked for many years as an office manager and in childcare before she and her husband opened Center Stage, a candy and tobacco store in the old Kerby Theater in Worland. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where throughout her years she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Leader, Deacon, Elder and Choir member.
Marilyn passed away Jan. 12, 2022 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyo. surrounded by her family at eighty-seven years of age.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Vikki (Doug) Williams of Okoboji, Iowa and her children, son, William “Perry” (Julie) Husman of Spirit Lake, Iowa and their children, daughter, Karen (Robb) Williamson of Lander, and their children, Josh (Rick Husman) Pomeroy; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Griffith and Colleen Hall, sister-in-law, Loretta Truitt and several nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Ed; infant daughter, Carolee and son, Kenneth “Rick” Husman; son-in-law, Jon Reeves; her parents and in-laws; her sister, Wilma “Billie” Muller and brother, William “Baron” Truitt.
Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private service over the summer at Marilyn’s favorite spot in the Bighorn Mountains.
Hudson’s Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Lander is in charge of arrangements.
