John Adamson passed away on May 2, 2021.
John was a loving husband to Wendy Adamson and a caring father to Holly Shew and Heidi Adamson.
John was born in Abington, Pa., on March 4, 1962, to Judith and Richard Adamson.
John lived a life that was full of adventure, whether it was hunting trips or hiking in the wilderness, absorbing all that nature has to offer. He had the deepest love and care for all things nature, to the tiniest bird to the animals he would rescue from the side of the road. John was a father who gave his daughters the love, care and all they needed in order to be successful.
He lived for his work at Albertsons. John was there when it first opened and dedicated his life, 26 years there as the Meat Department Manager. He enjoyed being part of the community and serving it all the meat it desired.
He would become “The Jammie Man” to fend off the evil monsters of the dark when tucking his daughters into bed. John was a bright light in this world that brought laughter and pranks into the lives of those around him. He will always be cherished for his ability to make a room laugh and fill it with joy through stories he would tell. Picking up his wife for a date on a unicycle in a storm was a common one he shared.
Though he was unable to pull the sword out of the stone and was beaten by a little girl at Disneyland he tried his hardest, which he did with all things in his life. John, The Jammie Man, Adamson could occasionally be seen pulled over on the side of the road picking wildflowers for his wife to celebrate their anniversary of June 29. Though this world is a dimmer place with him gone; his spark, his love of life, of family, and nature will continue on. John filled this world with his light and provided people with good memories. All of us will carry on with a piece of him always with us.
His legacy is continued on through the following family: brothers Danny and Matt; sister Judy: mother Judith; stepfather Donny; uncle Al; wife Wendy; and his two daughters Holly and Heidi.
Funeral services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody on Friday May 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. Condolences to the family may be shared on John’s tribute page at ballardfh.com.
