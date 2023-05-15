Phyllis was born Monday, Jan. 29, 1940, in Garden City, Kan., to Orvis Robert French and Florence Irene (Carroll) French. She was the third of five children.
She graduated high school in Rocky Ford, Colo., in 1957. During high school she worked as a car hop. Phyllis was appreciated by her siblings because she would use some of her money to buy things like strawberry pie for dessert.
After graduation she went to work at Mountain Bell as a telephone operator. For a while Phyllis worked both jobs until her supervisor at the phone company told her she had to quit one of her jobs as she was potentially preventing someone else from having a job.
In 1958, being a woman ahead of her time, Phyllis bravely transferred to Tucumcari, N.M., for work. There she met Joseph Marshall Wagers and on May 29, 1959, they were married. Phyllis and Joe had two children, Leta Elizabeth Wagers and Joseph Robert Wagers. While in Tucumcari, Phyllis worked as a teller for Citizens Bank.
The family moved to Wyoming in 1976. They were partners in owning and operating Kentucky Fried Chicken. In 1991 Phyllis began working at Gray and Associates, which transitioned to Peasley-Armstrong Law Office. She was working right up until two weeks before her death.
Phyllis had the work ethic of a draft horse. She loved working and she loved the staff of the law office.
Believe me when I tell you, she is a hard act to follow.
She is survived by her children, Leta Beth Wagers of Douglas and Joe (Michelle) Wagers of Meeteetse; brothers, Dwight (Betty) French of Sheridan, Wyo. and Dale (Jean) French of Masonville, Colo.; sister-in-law, Karen Longhenry of Longmont, Colo.; grandchildren Karri Keller (Brady Fletcher) of Cody, Cayenne (Kodi) Dodge of Clark, and Liam (Trina) Wagers of Cody; and five great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father Orvis on Jan. 14, 1974; mother Florence on Feb. 3, 1998; husband Joe on July 1, 2003; sister Loretta Rohr on Sept. 6, 1997; and brother Darell French on July 17, 2013.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Douglas Strong in care of Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, WY, 82633, would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyo. is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
