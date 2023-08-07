Marilyn Helen Kelly was born in Glen Cove, New York, on September 30, 1939, to William T. and Helen Venable Kelly. The family moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 1947. Lynn attended Catholic elementary and high school there and graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1961.
While working as the classified document control clerk at a scientific/engineering firm in Santa Barbara, she met her future husband, Dave, who was employed there. They were married in 1967 at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara.
They moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1969 where their first daughter was born. In 1972 they moved to Sierra Madre, California. Their second daughter was born there.
After four years of Southern California living, they moved back to New Mexico. It was here that Lynn got addicted to the game of golf.
In 1979 they moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where Dave was employed by the University of Wyoming. Lynn worked at St. Paul’s Newman Center and later at UW.
In 2001, they both retired and moved to rural Powell, Wyoming, and built their retirement home.
Lynn enjoyed skiing and golf during her younger years and was always up for a game of bridge. She especially enjoyed many hundreds of games of cribbage with her grandson, Hunter. She was a member of AAUW and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody.
Lynn passed away July 31, 2023, after several years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older siblings Patrick, Robert, and Rita. She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters Denise and Diane; son-in-law Jim; grandson Hunter, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled later.
