Karey Henrichs-Schuster passed away peacefully with her girls by her side at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody on July 18.
Karey was born in Red Wood City, Calif., on Aug. 14, 1957, to Wayne Schuster and Helen (Schuster) Stringham.
Karey attended Cody High School, where she graduated from Cody High School.
Karey enjoyed life to the fullest. She was an active member on a bowling league for many years with her mother and daughter. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cody and an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, where she played bingo every week.
Karey will be remembered for her contagious smile, her work ethic, outgoing spirit and a heart of gold.
Karey is survived by her mother Helen (Schuster) Stringham; her brother Mark Schuster (Shannon Prado); her three daughters Holly (Juan) Hernandez, Kaela Shuster and Tonya House (David Valdez). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren.
Those who preceded Karey in death include her father Wayne Schuster, grandmother Ida McCormick-Guth, grandfather Lewis Clifford McCormick, cousin Paul Rankin, four aunts and an uncle.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Sunlight Federal Credit Union in Cody under Karey’s name. A memorial will take place at a later date.
