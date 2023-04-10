Gerald Barlow, 72, from Powell unfortunately passed away in the early morning hours of Good Friday, on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Gerald, better known as Jerry to his friends and family, was born in Ada, Okla., to George and May Barlow. He grew up in Tehachapi, Calif., with his parents and his younger brother James Barlow.
In November of 1968, at the age of 18, right out of high school, Jerry enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War.
As an outgoing and adventurous guy, Jerry had many hobbies and a lot of passion for the many groups he was a part of. Jerry was a member of the Vietnam vets motorcycle club, a Charter Wyoming club member and chapter president, and a lifetime member of the VFW, where he was the post commander of the Buffalo chapter from 1987-1988.
Jerry was very involved with supporting his fellow veterans. He was recognized by the Disabled American Vets for transporting veterans to medical facilities in both Billings and Sheridan, totaling over 100,000 miles of driving time.
If you knew Jerry, then you knew how much passion he had for Harleys and music, and how much he enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography which she was quite talented in, having several of his pictures published in the Easy Rider Magazine.
He even had a newly found passion for gold mining. Above all, Jerry’s greatest passion was for his family and friends, all of whom he loved very much. Jerry loved to visit his family in California, where most of his time was spent at the beach. He loved his fresh seafood, just as much as the next person, but for him, nothing was better than shrimp!
He was a wonderful father to Heather (and Noe) and an amazing Papa Bear to his grandkids Ashton and Zachary Peña.
There will be a graveside service at Crownhill Cemetery in Powell at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The ceremony will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW in Powell at noon. Lunch will be served.
Online condolences may be written at Kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
