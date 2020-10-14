Barbara Rae Ziehl, 86, died peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020, at the age of 86 while being cared for by the amazing and loving staff of the Evergreen Senior Living Center and St. Croix Hospice in Cloquet, Minn.
Barbara was born on approximately July 22, 1934. Barbara was found on the doorsteps of Ripley Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. She was adopted on Dec. 11, 1934, by Ray and Olive Amlotte of Cloquet, Minn. Barbara enjoyed her childhood years by reading, learning to play the oboe, piano and cello, and spending time with her cousins.
Barbara graduated from Cloquet High School in 1952, and later from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1956, where she was asked to learn the bassoon, which she gladly did. Barbara was married to Ronald Ziehl in 1957 and had three children: James, Robbin and Terrence.
For many years Barbara was the principle bassoonist for the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. She was also proficient playing many other instruments including the saxophone, which she later played in the Cloquet Community Band.
Barbara went on to earn a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin Superior before working as an aide in the Cloquet Junior High School English Resource Center. Barbara later worked as a Senior Case Aide at the Department of Human Services. Barbara was an active member of the Cloquet Presbyterian Church where she practiced her faith.
Many fond memories were made at Barb and Ron’s home on Big Hanging Horn Lake near Barnum, Minn. Barbara enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, doing puzzles, watching the Barnum Bombers basketball games, golfing and traveling. They made sure to attend the grandchildren’s concerts and sporting events, even traveling to Cody to attend their granddaughters’ dance recitals and graduations.
Barbara will be remembered for her kind and tenacious spirit, devotion to family, maintaining and passing down family traditions, including her famous Christmas cookies and potato sausage.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Olive Amlotte, and loving husband of 56 years, Ronald Edwin Ziehl.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Robbin Fish of Cloquet, her sons James (Lori) Ziehl of Barnum and Terry (Terry) Ziehl of Cody. Grandchildren Sheri Fish, Samantha Ziehl, Cassandra (Jake) Linge, Michael (Jessica) Fish, Kimberly Ziehl, Hank (Callie) DeVriendt, Cody Isaacson and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, time to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to Children’s Home Society, 1605 Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN, 55108, or the Cloquet Presbyterian Church, 47 4th Street, Cloquet, MN, 55720.
