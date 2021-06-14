Bernice A. Vail, 96, of Cody, passed away on June 9, 2021, at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center.
Bernice was born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1925. She married the love of her life, George, during WWII. Along with her mother and future mother-in-law, Bernice traveled by train from Buffalo to Colorado to be wed. George and Bernice were married in the little chapel on the mountain at Lowry Air Force Base. On their wedding night they went to a Denver theater to see the new movie “Bambi,” accompanied by both moms.
After the war, they moved back to Buffalo. Bernice was well known for her delicious, homemade wedding cakes. For weddings as small as 50 or as large as 1,500, she made each one with love.
Bernice also drove a bus for handicapped children. She was loved by all – parents and children alike. After the death of her husband, Bernice moved to Destin, Fla., and when it was time to be closer to family, her son Paul moved her to Cody.
Most importantly, Bernice loved the Lord. She shared her faith with others and loved to sing in the choir. Bernice is now resting in the arms of our Savior and reunited with all that went before her. She was a great mom!
Bernice is survived by two sons, George (Joyce) and Paul (Elizabeth).
Ballard Funeral Home has assisted with cremation and services will be held in October in York, N.Y.
