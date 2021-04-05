Helen Hurich, 103, a longtime resident of Cody passed away on March 28, 2021, at the Long Term Care Center in Cody.
Helen was born in Knobnoster, Mo., to Bessie and Frank Bobbitt. The family moved to Wyoming when Helen was a child and she grew up and graduated from high school in Midwest. After graduation she attended business school in Denver and earned a teaching certificate at the University of Wyoming. She married Harold D. Hurich in 1940, and lived in Laramie, Pinedale and Evanston before moving to Cody in 1958.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, husband Harold, daughter Nancy and brother Frank S. Bobbitt.
She is survived by her sister Betty Lou Emerson, sons Dwight Hurich (Jamie) and Charles Hurich (Sharon) and grandchildren Petter Hurich and Daisy Hurich.
Helen was a long-term member and supporter of the Cody Presbyterian Church, the Mary Circle and MHM Homemakers and a proud member of the Chapter D P.E.O. She was particularly committed to the P.E.O. scholarship program in support of young women seeking higher education. She was also a supporter of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Helen was a devoted member of her weekly lunch group before she entered long term care and remained an avid reader her whole life. She was forever grateful for her group of supporters on Park Avenue, the Presbyterian Church and the volunteers from the Meals on Wheels program that ensured her daily safety and well-being. She was also truly thankful for her friends, whose visits both at her home and later in the Long Term Care Center, kept her informed of the news and provided her with the conversation that revitalized the sparkle in her eyes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to travel and gather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.