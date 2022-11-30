Robben Ray Nielsen, 63, was called to our Lord on May 24, 2022, in Murrieta, Calif.
Robben was born in Cody on Jan. 6, 1959, to Larry and Sandra (Pursley) Nielsen. Although he moved to California as a young boy, the Cody area was always “Home Plate.” He enjoyed his summers fishing the South Fork and North Fork rivers and expertly tied his own flies. He was known to “get lost” for hours and return with his full limit of trout.
From a young age, he loved co-piloting flying adventures with his Dad. Like his grandfather “Niels,” he never met a stranger and possessed a “heart of gold” to help another. He grew up belonging to the Indian Guides and Boy Scouts. As a young adult, he was a volunteer firefighter with the California Division of Forestry. Throughout his life, he was an avid reader, immersing himself with reading histories of the Old West and flying adventures. He appreciated the national parks and and called Yellowstone his “backyard.”
In 1977, Rob graduated from Corona High School (Corona, Calif.) and continued his education, focusing on his passion of geology. He worked different jobs in construction, starting as a soil technician and later as grade checker. He loved hounding for rocks and shared his collections. He knew how to work soil and could make anything grow.
In 1988, he married Laura (Caruso) Childs, they divorced in 1996. The joys in his life were his children, Alexander and Sarah. Sarah brightened his world with the birth of his grandchild, Elijah, in 2017. He and Elijah quickly bonded and were best buddies. He was looking forward to emparting his love of exploring the outdoors and fishing with him.
For over 30 years, he was active with AA and NA. He worked security at conferences and was the treasurer of his local group. He was known as Grateful Rob to many and was attributed with recognizing when someone needed “extra” help to keep life on a positive path. In September 2018, his health led him to a new beginning of life. He became associated with the 12th Step House Sober Living for Men, located in Murrieta, and quickly rose to House manager.
Rob volunteered every week at the United Methodist Church food pantry and will be remembered as being a cornerstone of the pantry team for over 10 years.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra (Pursley) Nielsen.
He is survived by his father, Larry Nielsen, and Joan Madsen-Nielsen of Cody, sister Jacque of Cody, son Alexander of Los Angeles, daughter Sarah, Dil Gutierrez of Riverside, Calif., and grandson Elijah Gutierrez.
Rob’s interment was at the Riverside Cemetery in Cody in October.
The family asks that you honor Robben with forwarding kindness and compassion for others.
Donations in Rob’s memory to your local food pantry, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Temecula Valley Alano Club, 27470 Commerce Center Dr., Suite C, Temecula, CA. 92590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.