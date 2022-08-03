Merl Dean Sorensen died peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody, surrounded by family and caregivers.
Merl was born at home to Vilas and Lucille Sorensen on Dec. 18, 1937, in Irene, S.D., a small, rural community not far from the borders of Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. He was the oldest of four children. Merl was baptized on June 2, 1938, and confirmed on May 25, 1952, in Sidney, Mont., where the family relocated and he attended elementary school.
The family moved back to South Dakota where Merl graduated from Ravinia High School in 1955. He went on to attend Huron College in Huron, S.D.
Merl and Thelma Hron were married on Nov. 9, 1957. To this union four children were born: David, Valerie, Bryan and Kevin. Merl and Thelma divorced in 1978.
Relocating to Wyoming in 1979, Merl went to work for the Wyoming Highway Department in tiny Dubois, Wyoming, surrounded by the Shoshone National Forest and near the southeast corner of Yellowstone National Park. He worked for WHD’s Construction Engineering Department for 16 years, overseeing and running various highway construction projects on Wyoming State Highway 26/287, from the Shoshone National Forest boundary to the Diversion Dam junction some 30 miles away.
Marilee Carpenter and Merl met in Dubois, fell in love and were married at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dubois on April 29, 1989. When Merl married Marilee his family expanded to include Marilee’s children, David and Christy as well as Christy’s four children.
In the spring of 1995, the Construction Engineering Department in Dubois was temporarily closed due to lack of road construction projects in the area, so Merl and Marilee took a transfer to Cody where he continued his career with WYDOT. Marilee continued her work with the Cody Conservation District Office, and they made their home on a beautiful ranch property southwest of Cody near the South Fork of the Shoshone River. Merl raised the best horse hay in the valley.
As a Senior Construction Field and Survey Specialist, Merl rounded out his 24-year career with WYDOT overseeing and running several state and federal reconstruction and rehabilitation highway projects in and around the Cody area. He retired from WYDOT on March 1, 2003.
Though remembered especially for his integrity, it was Merl’s smile, his strong handshake and his terrific hugs which were treasured most by friends and loved ones. He loved everything in life: the mountains, all animals, his dogs and horses, deer, elk, birds and even clouds – he loved absolutely everything.
In that way, and with a quiet love of the Lord, Merl constantly revealed his beautiful heart. It was this selfless, fundamental kindness that filled Merl, and flowed from Merl, every day of his life.
Merl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jerry and Roger; and one nephew Roger.
He is survived by his wife Marilee; sons David (Barb) of Sheridan; Father Bryan of Buffalo, S.D.; and Kevin of Sheridan; and daughter Valerie (Bill) Meirose of Sturgis, S.D.; stepchildren David Carpenter of Denver; and Christy McDonald of Jackson. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, his sister Ella Mae (David) Van Dusen of Norfolk, Neb., and sister-in-law Connie Sorensen of Springfield, S.D. Several nieces and nephews also survive Merl.
Merl will be interred in the Memorial Garden of Christ Episcopal Church in Cody in September of this year, followed by a Celebration of Life at his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.