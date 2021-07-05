Theo Ann (Strannigan) Riley, lover of mountain wildflowers, died peacefully while surrounded by her husband and two boys Thursday, June 24, 2021.
She was born Dec. 29, 1943, in Norfolk, Va., on the Navy base where her father, William Matthew Strannigan, was serving during World War II. Her mother, Mary Ellen Ball, named her after her mother, Theo Myrtle Ball. After her father was discharged from the Navy, she started elementary school in Loveland, Colo., and then moved to Fort Collins, Colo., where she stayed until fifth grade. She lived with her siblings, Susan, Marty and Matt.
In 1954, her father took a basketball coaching position at Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa. She attended junior high and a year of high school there before moving to Laramie, where her father was UW basketball coach. Because of her exposure to coaching ethics, Theo strongly believed Michael Jordan should have been benched for gambling in Atlantic City during the Eastern Conference Finals. Most of her family disagreed.
As a junior in high school, she was interested in speech and drama. She graduated in 1961 and attended UW with a double major in speech and English education. After student teaching in Buffalo in 1965, she graduated and took a teaching position at Cody High School. In the spring of 1966, she married J. Russell Lyman.
Her career involved teaching, guidance counseling and psychology. She taught two years at Laramie High School and was elected Teacher of the Year for 1966-67. She moved back to Cody in 1969 and completed a Master’s Degree in counseling at Eastern Montana College in 1972. She worked as a Title I Counselor in Cody, and was divorced in 1977 before moving to Logan, Utah, where she pursued a doctorate in psychology.
She married Michael Byron Riley in 1980, completed an internship at the University of Texas, Austin, in 1983, and finished her Ph.D. in 1984.
She began her career as a clinical psychologist in 1983 by working for Golden Triangle Mental Health Center in Chester and Choteau, Mont. She enjoyed small towns where she had the opportunities to work with schools, law enforcement and hospitals, as well as having an office-based counseling and testing practice.
She took a job with West Park Hospital in Cody in 1988. During this time, she trained to become a mental health partner in the Critical Incident Stress model, a volunteer activity that gave her great satisfaction. She was president of the Wyoming Psychological Association, Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic and the Wyoming Board of Psychology.
In 1999 Mike and she moved to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, to work for Raytheon Corporation. Between being a school psychologist and an employee assistance counselor there, she became an advanced scuba diver. Exploring the wrecks of World War II and the pristine reefs of Micronesia became one of her favorite sports, but she always hid behind Mike, slowly nudging him forward, when sharks circled too closely.
After moving back to Cody in 2001 and working at Park County Counseling, she started a private practice in 2005. A cancer diagnosis when she was 76 prompted her to retire in 2019.
During free time, she enjoyed traveling the world with Mike, hiking with family, taking care of her five grandchildren, reading and knitting. Many backpacking trips in the Grand Canyon and the Tetons with family and friends were especially favorite memories. Theo also enjoyed eating bran muffins while hiking, changing her intestinal microflora in a way that science has yet to explain.
She loved making pies for family holiday occasions, and walking each day was her tether to the enjoyment of life. If the temperature was above 35 degrees, she went out to enjoy the fresh air. She often felt and stated that she hoped everyone would enjoy their lives in the way that she was able.
She is survived by her husband Mike Riley, Belle the Labrador Retriever (aka Theo’s little girl), sons Bart (Janice) Lyman of Lyman, and Matt (Kristin) Lyman of Brentwood, Calif., sisters Susan (Ev) Diehl of Pinedale and Marty Coe of Cody, brother Matt (Jan) Strannigan of Cheyenne, grandchildren Sydney and Alexander Lyman, and Mason, Oliver and Melissa Lyman, nieces Marcy Martin of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kelly Statton of Burlington, Vt., Layne Lash of Jackson, Lindsay Tully of Cheyenne, Carey Johnson of Muscatine, Iowa, Bethany Boydstun of Denver and nephew HR Coe of Cody.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1719 Wyoming Ave., in Cody.
Memorial donations should be made, per her request, to the National Parks Foundation at give.nationalparks.org/goto/Theo_Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.