Mary Elaine Brinkman (née Berghuis), 79, entered into her eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1941, to Floyd P. and Jennie Berghuis in Glendale, Calif. She graduated in January 1964 from San Fernando State College, which is now California State University Northridge, where she received a degree in education and was certified to teach in California.
She married Donald S. Brinkman on April 14, 1962. Together, they enjoyed 58 years of wonderful marriage in which they were blessed with three marvelous children Douglas, Julie and Karen.
She was a dedicated mother to her three children. They provided her with constant joy, many laughs and more love than she could imagine. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
After a move from California to Maryland, she became involved with Bible Study Fellowship. She was a group leader for many years and was greatly blessed during her time with Bible Study Fellowship.
Upon her husband’s retirement from the federal government, Don and Mary moved out to Cody to enjoy a slower pace of life. She enjoyed trips into Yellowstone National Park as well as Grand Teton National Park.
She was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Maryland, when she lived in Maryland. After her move to Wyoming, she continued to be richly blessed by the teaching and preaching of Fourth’s pastors through Fourth’s online ministry.
She was preceded in death by her brother Warren Berghuis.
She is survived by her devoted husband Don; her children Douglas (Linda) Brinkman, Julie Brinkman, and Karen (Andrew) Rogers; and her siblings Florence Berghuis, Linda Williams, Peter (Carole) Berghuis, Lowell Berghuis, and Wendell (Leslie) Berghuis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda, MD, 20816 or at 4thpres.org/giving/.
Condolences to the family may be shared at Mary’s page on BallardFH.com.
