Steven “Steve” Michael Shultz, 69, of Cody, passed away Nov. 8, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
He was born June 5, 1952 in Sidney, Neb. to Dean and Dolly Shultz. Steve grew up in Sidney and Powell. After 4 years as an officer in the Marines, Steve met the love of his life, Nancy, at a house party in Casper. They were married in August 1980. After Steve earned his degree in petroleum engineering at the University of Wyoming, he and Nancy moved to Bakersfield, Calif. where they welcomed their daughter and son, Casey and Dean. In 1991 the family moved to Wasilla, Alaska where they raised their children. Casey cherishes the memories of their annual father-daughter fishing and camping trips. Dean cherishes the time they spent traveling for hockey tournaments around Alaska.
Steve was a doting husband, father, and grandfather. He told his family that he loved them every day and friends remember him fondly as a soft spoken and fun-loving guy. He had many talents including water color painting, woodworking, and beekeeping. He was a passionate Bridge player and was often dismayed that his family could never seem to remember the “Jacoby Transfer.”
Surviving Steve is his wife, Nancy Shultz of Cody, his daughter, Casey Shultz of Stillwater, Minn., son, Dean Shultz of Denver, granddaughters, Eleanor and Edith Johnson of Stillwater, Minn., mother, Dolly Shultz of Powell, sister, Sue Shultz of Powell, son-in-law, Bradley Johnson of Stillwater, Minn., and foster daughter, Victoria Johnson.
A celebration of life will take place in Cody, Wyo. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Please email caseyshultz.msp@gmail.com for details.
We want to extend a special thank you to the medical professionals at West Park Hospital in Cody, WY who provided compassionate care to Steve in his final days and helped him die with dignity with his family present. Condolences can be sent to Steve’s family at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.