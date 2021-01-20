William “Bill” Henry Giles Jr., 82, died peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Cody.
He was born July 26, 1938, in Cody, the son of William Henry Sr. and Muriel Olive (Hintze) Giles.
Bill graduated from Cody High School, Class of 1956. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force for four years and was honorably discharged in 1960.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother Freddy Giles, sister Joyce (Giles) Krasovetz, and wife Sharon (Kinkade) Giles.
Bill is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law Dee Giles, Powell; son Daryl and daughter-in-law Merrie Giles, Ridgecrest, Calif.; son Daniel and daughter-in-law Jennifer Williamson, Gillette; and daughter Sarah (Giles) and husband James Hernandez, Cody; seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Bill always loved the Cody area where he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, wood working and riding his motorcycle with friends.
In keeping with Bill’s wishes, the family will hold private services at a later date.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Bill’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
