Norma Nadine Bronnenberg Putney, 79, passed away on March 30, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
Norma was born to Noble and Alta Bronnenberg on July 17, 1942, in Wheatland. She was raised in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1959.
She married Richard Siddle in September 1960, and they had one son Nick Lee Siddle in 1961. They raised Nick on the family place on the Powell Highway and instilled a love of agriculture in him.
They later divorced, and Norma married Larry Putney in January of 1988. They enjoyed traveling, fishing, rock and arrowhead hunting together. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and never missed them showing livestock at the county fair.
She was loved by everyone who knew her and could often be found visiting with people over a cold beer and a burger at the Dollar. She served as Deputy Park County Assessor for 29 years, where her contagious laugh and cheerful voice brightened the entire courthouse. She served many years on the Cody Stampede Parade Committee and was an Honorary State Farmer in the Wyoming FFA.
Norma and Larry’s retirement adventures were cut short when Norma suffered a debilitating stroke nine and a half years ago. They still enjoyed daily drives around the Cody area, keeping tabs on the tourist activity while enjoying an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. Larry was her rock and cared for her night and day for all those years. She was particularly proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Larry Putney of Cody, son Nick (Tammy) Siddle of Sheridan, stepdaughter Dana (Brian) Webster of Cody, grandson Troy (Edie) Siddle of Sheridan, granddaughter Kelly (Grant) Wilson of Santa Clara, Calif., sisters Donna Downing Emma Buell and Patty Taylor and brother Ben Bronnenberg, and four great-grandchildren James Siddle, Bradley, Marshall and Parker Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Bill Admidin, and her siblings Chuck Bronnenberg, Otto Admidin, Bill Admidin, Dorothy Limpp and Gonda Anderson.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. The family requests that any memorials be made to Gottsche Rehabilitation Center, 1526 Rumsey Ave., Cody or Spirit Mountain Hospice, 808 Canyon View Drive, Cody.
