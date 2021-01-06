The staff of the Cody Senior Center is planning to open its doors once again to seniors.
Inside dining is scheduled to begin Monday, while curbside service will continue as well.
“The staff and board are looking forward to seeing everyone at the senior center once again,” director Jenni Johnstone-Smith said.
The center has gone through a rollercoaster year, responding to dire news on COVID-19 by shutting doors to all but staff and assisting seniors via drive-thru, and opening doors when the virus has subsided in the county.
A fall filled with rising cases forced the center to close after it had reopened for a month, but new cases have generally fallen in December.
The opening comes with restrictions.
The doors for inside dining will not open until 11:45 a.m. to allow the 11-11:30 a.m. pickup to wrap up. Masks are required, and temperature checks and hand-sanitizing will be done upon entering.
Only three people will be allowed per dining table and the dining room is open 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., but no one will be served lunch after 12:30.
Johnstone-Smith said other inside activities will start as soon as the state and county ease restrictions.
