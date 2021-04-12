Two Cody residents have now been charged with first degree murder for their role in the death of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.
Moshe Williams, 30, and Carolyn Aune, 28, are booked at the Park County Detention Center and each are being held with a $1 million cash-only bond. After initially being charged with aggravated abuse prior to the child’s death, the Park County attorney’s office filed the new charge on Monday morning. The first degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty in Wyoming.
An initial hearing was held for the couple on the new charges Monday afternoon. County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield argued that bond be taken away altogether for the couple, as this is allowed for capital punishment cases in Wyoming when the “proof is evident or presumption great.”
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters rejected this and opted to stay with the current bond.
Moshe Williams is being represented by public defender attorney Branden Vilos and Aune is being represented by Travis Smith.
Paisleigh Williams passed away in Denver on April 4 as a result of the injuries she sustained through alleged child abuse. She was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado from Cody for treatment.
Moshe Williams is the birth father of the victim while Aune has no biological relationship to them, but was living in the same home as the child and was considered a caretaker for her.
The couple’s arrest stemmed from an incident occurring in late March, when officers responded to the Cody Regional Health Emergency Room at the request of the hospital staff to investigate a report of an alleged child abuse involving the child.
New charges for the case relate to evidence now going as far back as Jan. 1.
When Moshe Williams brought his child to the emergency room the child was unresponsive and emergency personnel noticed numerous bruises on her body.
Medical staff in Denver offered the opinion the victim’s injuries were a result of child abuse. An autopsy performed last Wednesday in Colorado reaffirmed this opinion, showed possible fractures to Paisleigh Williams' left clavicle, C7, ribs, bruising and scraping on her head, a detached bowel, possible fractures to her hands, swelling of the brain, blunt force trauma, and slight malnourishment.
Based on the totality of the injuries, the Adams County Coroner's Office determined the injuries came at the hands of adults. A full report from the forensic pathologist is still pending.
Moshe Williams will have a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Friday while Aune will have hers at 9 a.m. on April 22.
