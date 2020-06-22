image

Community volunteers and board members plant a pollinator garden in front of the Heritage Museum on Friday. Pavers with family names engraved on them helped fund the garden and are still for sale. The space will be a part of an outdoor education area for teachers who want to educate students on pollinator gardens.

 Lauren Modler

