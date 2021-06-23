Park County commissioners and wild horse advocates sparred over the words and messaging delivered in the draft Natural Resources Management Plan during a meeting last week.
The plan is to serve as a road map for how local constituents would like to see natural resources being used in the county on federal lands, but federal agencies dictate how these lands are managed as it is under their jurisdiction. But under federal law, agencies such as the BLM have to consider an NRMP before enacting resource management plans.
According to the NRMP, natural-resource related jobs provided 5.3% of Park County employment in 2018. Part of the purpose of the NRMP is to “identify resources or land uses that are economically or culturally important to the stability and character of Park County.”
A steering committee and the commissioners worked with D J&A of Missoula, Mont., to develop the plan, fully funded with a $50,000 grant from the Wyoming Legislature.
The steering committee presented their report to commissioner Dossie Overfield in October 2020. The commissioners then had two workshops in December to consider objectives and priorities and in April they finalized their draft for public review, providing about two weeks more than the minimum 45 days required for the public to comment on the work.
Although the commissioners formed the committee to draft the plan that was to address everything from oil and gas use to grazing and public recreation, wild horses made up the majority of the conversation last week.
Drawing the most ire from the wild horse advocates was a perceived negative description of the herd occupying the McCullough Peaks area, referred to as “feral” in the draft.
“They have been mistakenly labeled non-native or feral,” a letter written by wild horse advocacy group Friends of a Legacy to the commissioners said. “They are in fact native.”
Although the genus Equus originated in North America 4 million years ago, the last prehistoric North American horses died out between 13,000 and 11,000 years ago. They did not return until the 15th century when brought over by Spanish settlers.
The draft encourages “aggressive wild horse and burro management” and opposes “introduction or reintroduction” of wild horses and burros in the county.
Commissioner Lee Livingston said although he previously used the horses himself, he said the quality of the McCullough herd has drastically declined in recent times.
“It’s managed to the point where they’re not desirable,” he said. “They’re not managed like the old cowboys did.”
Livingston said the wild horses are no more than descendants from runaway ranch horses.
FOAL also emphasized the positive economic impact that the wild horses provide, drawing in tourists who want to see the herds.
Both the commissioners and wild horse supporters did come to an agreement over the belief that the BLM’s management of the horses needs to change.
“But that isn’t to say in 10 years with proper management, we could have quality horses out there,” Marshall Dominick said.
While Livingston said he would like to see the BLM’s wild horse and burro management cease, Jenny DeSarro of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition said the program needs more funding in order to be more effective.
