With the passing of Hank Coe last week, an incredible outpouring of response was seen from Wyoming’s congressional delegation, governors, state legislators and local officials.
“All of the family would like to thank each and every person who showed support,” his son H.R. Coe said. “It’s so much easier knowing he had the entire community and entire state to lean on.”
Coe was honored in a ceremony last Tuesday by the Park County commissioners, during which U.S. Sens. John Barasso and Cynthia Lummis spoke.
“From the Park to a pothole, Hank had all the phone numbers to call,” Barrasso said.
Gov. Mark Gordon, who spent time working with Coe when he was state treasurer, also spoke.
“It was of jingoism he spoke of with the importance of Cody,” Gordon said. “He did his best to make sure the rest of the nation knew how important that was.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney issued a statement after Coe’s passing.
“Hank Coe was a friend and a role model to all who met him,” Cheney said. “He lived an exceptional life and leaves behind a remarkable legacy of selfless leadership and service on behalf of the people of Park County, and our entire state.”
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis: “He was one of the most steady hands and social leaders. His stalwart leadership should be cherished.”
State Sen. R.J. Kost: “He is an absolutely wonderful person. He mentored me for my first two years as Senator. It is a great honor for him and all of us to celebrate.”
Cody Mayor Matt Hall: “I’m really going to miss being able to go down to the Legislature … and sit next to him on the Senate floor. I sat next to him eight times. He was a good friend.”
State Sen. Tim French: “We can all be proud of what he did for Park County and the state.”
Former Sen. David Northrup: “He is as much of Park County as anybody has been. I worked with him in the Legislature for eight years. He was a great legislator and a great friend.”
Former Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson: “Hank was always accessible. He always got back to you.”
Park County Commissioner Scott Mangold: “He was the very last person you’d want to see in Cheyenne because of the whiskey and cigars.”
Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston: “Ask Hank, he’ll tell you he taught me everything I know about the mountains.”
State Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne) : “Senator Coe has been a staple in the Legislature for decades. When you go back and read some of the Campbell decisions that the state grappled with back in the 90s, he worked very hard to try and make sure that our state provided equitable and adequate education. And over the course of that time, he just was a wealth of knowledge ... he has gotten us to where we are today with education. He’s certainly someone that I will miss.”
State Sen. Chris Rothfuss (D-Laramie): “He’s built this system of education that we all cherish and he’s built the system of education that my kids enjoy,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss (D-Laramie). “We all take pride in this education system and we all share in that responsibility for developing it but he’s the man that led it … .There’s been 1,000 Senators in the state of Wyoming and I don’t think very many of them have achieved more than Hank Coe.”
State Sen. Bill Landen (R-Casper) : “He’s my mentor as well and someone I’ve looked up to since I arrived in the State Senate,” Landen said. “When Sen. Coe stood up in the back of the room it seemed he had such a great way of tying the strings together, calming everybody down and getting us back on track.”
State Rep. Landon Brown (R-Cheyenne) : “I’ve had many of chances to talk with him over the phone and those discussions will be sorely missed as far as the ability to stay engaged.”
(Tom Coulter of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.