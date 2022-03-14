Land Board makes $405K capital request ahead of National High School Finals Rodeo
GILLETTE (WNE) – The Campbell County Public Land Board has asked the city and county for extra dollars to cover a few immediate replacements and repairs before it hosts the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.
During a joint meeting Thursday night, land board members asked for $405,500, split between its funding entities, the city and the county, during the current fiscal year, which runs through June.
The figure was reached by compiling estimates for maintaining its radio inventory, buying new refrigerators and freezers, ticketing laptops and a Black Widow implement for rodeo arena ground work. The majority of the funding request comes from the cost of repainting East Pavilion, Morningside Park and the Wrangler Arena inside bathrooms as well as remodeling the Morningside Park ticket office and crow’s nest.
Land board chairman Darin Edmonds said the land board has its funds tied up as collateral for other ongoing projects at Cam-Plex, warranting the funding request.
City council members and county commissioners in attendance said each of their boards would discuss the funding request and aim for a decision next week.
The National High School Finals Rodeo comes to Gillette on July 17. But in order to receive supplies in time and to make the necessary fixes, land board members are hoping for a decision soon.
The last time Cam-Plex hosted the high school finals back-to-back, in 2016-17, the facility netted almost $1 million between the two years, said Renae Keuck, Cam-Plex director of finance. The event also brings thousands of people into Gillette and has been an economic boon for the city in the past.
CFD warns: Don’t fall prey to ticket scalpers
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Less than 24 hours after Cheyenne Frontier Days announced its 2022 Frontier Nights concert lineup, CFD officials warned people to beware of ticket scalpers.
Musicians on tap for the annual series of shows range from Wyoming-based artists Chancey Williams and Ian Munsick to top country music duo Brooks and Dunn, country/ rap/rock artist Kid Rock and rap/country musician Jelly Roll.
Scalping refers to the practice of buying event tickets, sometimes for face value, and then reselling them to consumers at an often significant markup.
CFD CEO Tom Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the practice undermines the volunteer effort to keep the event less expensive than commercially organized concerts.
Last year, the average ticket to a Frontier Nights concert, which sometimes includes multiple bands, cost about $90, CFD data shows. Hirsig estimated that’s about $45 less than an equivalent show that is organized by a for-profit venture.
The “many websites claiming they can sell you tickets for our night shows,” the organization said, are actually “doubling the ticket price and hoping to buy online at cfdrodeo.com and pass those tickets on.”
Because it can be hard for individuals buying tickets to easily determine that the website where they are purchasing them is a reseller and is not actually CFD, Hirsig said it has a hard time educating concertgoers so they don’t take part.
“People think we are selling those tickets to the scalpers, and we do everything we can to prevent” this, he said. “We have software in place with AXS, our ticket provider, to identify ticket scalpers and prevent them from buying.”
